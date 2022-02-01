Ford to spend up to $20bn in shift to electric cars

Ford is planning a major reorganisation to prepare for the electric future, using Tesla’s success as a road map and accelerating EV spending by as much $20bn.

The effort, led by a former Apple and Tesla executive, calls for Ford to spend an additional $10bn to $20bn over the next five to 10 years converting factories worldwide to electric-vehicle production from making petrol-powered cars, according to people familiar with the plan.

The move is part of CEO Jim Farley’s initiative to challenge Tesla’s dominance in EVs even as he takes pages from the playbook of the electric-vehicle pioneer, now the world’s most valuable carmaker. Investors have bought into Farley’s vision for Ford, briefly lifting the company’s market value above $100bn in January.

The new plan envisions a reworked Ford organisational chart, including the hiring of an unspecified number of engineers specialising in disciplines new to the company, such as battery chemistry, artificial intelligence and EV software.

As part of the reorganisation, the company has evaluated spinning off a small portion of its EV business to capture some of the immense value investors are giving electric start-ups, said one of the sources. The potential move would involve lower-volume models, allowing the company to focus its efforts on mass-market EVs, the person said.

“We are executing our Ford Plus plan to transform the company and thrive in this new era of electric and connected vehicles. We would not comment on speculation,” Mark Truby, the company’s chief communications officer, said.

Doug Field, the former head of Apple’s car project, is leading Ford’s overhaul, the sources said. Field was also a top executive at Tesla, where he engineered the Model 3.

The new investment would be on top of the $30bn Farley has committed to EVs until 2025. Since becoming CEO 16 months ago, Farley, 59, has accelerated Ford’s EV plans, including tripling output of its electric Mustang Mach-E and doubling production of the F-150 Lightning plug-in pickup coming this spring. Ford also is spending $11.4bn with South Korea’s SK Innovation to build three battery factories and an EV truck plant in Tennessee and Kentucky.

Ford poached Field from Apple in September to disrupt the 118-year-old company. He is working closely with Farley to make the legacy carmaker more nimble, like Tesla, by adjusting Ford’s operational and manufacturing structure, the people said.

Farley has expressed admiration for Tesla CEO Elon Musk and acknowledged Ford is rethinking its mission as the company prepares to manufacture 600,000 EVs a year by 2024. The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker wants to generate as much as half of its global sales from electric vehicles by the end of the decade.

Unlike Tesla, Ford also must manage the slow decline of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, which now generate all of the profit necessary to fund the company’s EV aspirations. That is an area Ford also is intensely focused on as it reinvents itself.

Farley sees petrol-fuelled vehicles as a core part of the company for many years to come and still intends to invest enough to keep it competitive with rivals, he said in a separate interview last week. One way is to boost the services Ford sells to car owners — a business that could generate $20bn a year in revenue.

That could include selling drivers software to upgrade their car’s performance or enhance dashboard touchscreens.

