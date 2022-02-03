Food prices across the world soar as multiple factors take toll

Global food prices jumped toward a record in January, further adding to the surging cost of living for consumers.

The UN index of prices rose 1.1% in January, pushed up by more expensive vegetable oils and dairy. The gauge is edging closer to 2011’s record high, and unfavorable weather for crops and the fallout from an energy crisis threaten to keep prices high going forward.

Inflation has been running rampant across the globe, and the latest jump in the UN’s food index could further stretch household budgets. The commodities tracked by the gauge are used in most grocery store products or fed to animals those items are produced from. That’s particularly bad news for the poorest consumers and nations with the least disposable income.

The poorest “segments in the population will feel the pinch the most,” Josef Schmidhuber, deputy director for markets and trade at the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization, said by phone. “High energy costs and high food costs and high necessities — they account for a large part of their overall expenditures.”

Surging energy prices have bolstered the appeal of crop-based biofuels and raised the cost of fertilisers and fuel for farmers. That could force cutbacks on farm inputs, particularly in developing nations, which may increase reliance on crop imports if harvests falter, Schmidhuber said.

Crop supplies also face risks from bad weather and geopolitical tensions. A dry spell has hit South American soy fields, while palm oil prices have reached a record due to labour shortages and export restrictions. The possibility of conflict at the Ukraine border also has the market watching for any effect on Black Sea grain shipments.

For now, output is struggling to keep up with demand as economies rebound from the pandemic, farm adviser Agritel said in a note this week.

“Galloping inflation has started on energies and raw materials and is moving now toward consumer prices,” it said. “It is hurting emerging countries, which are lagging behind with deeper and lasting consequences of the crisis.”

