ECB sticks to gradual stimulus exit plan despite record inflation

The European Central Bank renewed its pledge to withdraw pandemic stimulus only gradually, even after a record inflation reading fed market expectations for a first interest-rate hike in more than a decade this year.

A day after data showed the steepest euro-area price gains on record — defying predictions of a slower pace — the bank’s governing council on Thursday reiterated that it will slow bond-buying across 2022 and end asset purchases entirely before raising borrowing costs.

Affirming the plan underscores the widening divergence with the more aggressive monetary policy tightening under way in the US and the UK. On Thursday, the Bank of England lifted rates by a quarter point for a second straight meeting, in a close-run decision where four officials had sought an even bigger increase.

The ECB position also signals that policymakers in Frankfurt are sticking to their guns on elevated inflation abating once energy costs and supply-chain snarls ease. Prices jumped 5.1% last month — more than double the 2% target.

While ECB president Christine Lagarde insists a rate hike is unlikely this year, money markets are increasingly sceptical. They predict a 10 basis-point increase by September and on Wednesday briefly brought that forward to July. They now see almost 30 basis points of tightening by year-end. The euro declined and German bonds pared losses after the decision.

“Market participants are likely to focus in February on the governing council’s risk assessment, with the language on inflation grabbing the most attention,” said David Powell, senior euro-area economist at Bloomberg.

A key question for Lagarde is how the ECB’s latest projections stand up in light of this week’s data shock. Just two months ago, officials predicted inflation would return to 1.8% in 2023 and 2024.

Any upward revision could mean the conditions for a rate hike are close to being met and may force policymakers to rethink their plans. New ECB projections are due in March.

Lagarde will need to strike a delicate balance between holding market expectations at bay while refraining from promises that may need to be broken later. She’ll also need to address sources of heightened uncertainty.

Record Covid-19 infections and persistent shortages of manufacturing components continue to provide headwinds, while an escalation in the standoff between the West and Russia over Ukraine risks holding back the recovery and stoking prices if energy supplies are hampered.

The euro-area economy isn’t starting 2022 on a strong footing, expanding by just 0.3% in the final quarter of last year. Germany, meanwhile, is on the brink of a second recession since the pandemic began after a surprisingly sharp contraction.

On Thursday, policymakers also took the following decisions:

The deposit rate remains at -0.5%

Interest rates won’t rise until projections show inflation sustainably at 2% and underlying price pressures are consistent with that goal

The ECB’s asset purchase programme will be raised to €40bn a month in second quarter, €30bn a month in third quarter and €20bn a month from October.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Bloomberg