BoE raises interest rate to 0.5% to tackle fastest inflation in decades

“Some further modest tightening is likely to be appropriate in the coming months” if the economy evolves as the BOE expects, the rate-setting committee added.

Stressing its inflation-fighting mandate, the BoE said that “the remit is clear the inflation target applies at all times, reflecting the primacy of price stability in the UK monetary policy framework”.

Inflation will peak at 7.25% in April under new forecasts from the bank’s officials, more than triple the BoE’s 2% target. It had previously been expected to reach 6%.

The labour market also remains tight, with the BoE sharply increased its wage-growth forecast, predicting the underlying pace will hit 4.75% in the coming year. Higher energy prices added further pressure, while cost of living pressures will slow GDP growth.

Against that backdrop, four officials — Dave Ramsden, Michael Saunders, Catherine Mann and Jonathan Haskel — voted to boost rates by 50 basis points, seeing the need to act faster to curb inflation expectations. The majority, including Bailey, opted for the 25 basis point rise.

“Given the uncertainties, however, it should be no surprise that the exact size of the response was a close call in the Monetary Policy Committee,” Bailey said.

All members of the MPC said further modest tightening would be needed in coming months, and the decision to end gilt repurchases was unanimous. The increase marks the first back-to-back hike since 2004.

The decision also comes with the UK in the grip of a cost of living crisis, which will bite harder starting in April when higher taxes and energy prices hit consumers.

Despite the improved outlook for wages, the BoE warned that real household incomes, after adjusting for inflation and tax rises, will shrink both this year and next.

An hour before the BoE’s announcement, the UK energy regulator Ofgem said the energy bill for a typical household will rise 54%, or about £700, in April. Sunak pledged support that will reduce the sting of that increase.

“The No 1 issue on people’s minds is the cost of living,” Sunak said in parliament moments before the BoE decision. “We will help people deal with one of the biggest costs they face. Without government action, this would be incredibly tough for millions of hard working families. So the government is going to step in.”

While the BoE admitted the hike itself can do little to address those immediate price rises, it stressed that moving now is necessary to anchor longer-term stability.

“The sharp rises in prices of global energy and tradable goods of which the UK is a net importer will weigh on real aggregate income and spending,” the BoE said. “This is something monetary policy is unable to prevent.”

The squeeze on incomes will drive unemployment up to 5%, from about 4% now, and lead to increased slack in the economy by the end of the forecast period. The economy is expected to return to its pre-pandemic level this quarter, with growth recovering from the hit from omicron restrictions in February and March.

After that, growth is expected to slow to “subdued rates”, with a slightly weaker outlook than in November due to the impact of the cost of living crisis.

The BoE currently forecasts inflation will be a little above target in two years’ time, and drop below their goal in three years. The projection is based on interest rates reaching 1.5% by the middle of 2023, which suggests the BoE may not go that far.

An alternative scenario, based on energy prices following their futures curve, rather than remaining constant after six months, would lead to inflation dropping to about 0.75 points below target in two and three years’ time.

Markets have priced in steeper hikes since the forecast window was closed, and are close to pricing in a level of 1.5% by the end of this year. That would imply the biggest tightening of policy for any calendar year since 1997.

The BoE also said it would immediately halt the process of reinvesting the proceeds from expired bonds held under its QE programme, the first step in reducing its balance sheet.

That will start in March, when £28bn of gilts mature. The bank reiterated it will start considering accelerating the process by pursuing active sales once rates hit at least 1%.

The bank will halt reinvestments of its £20bn corporate bond plan, and design a programme for outright sales. That will unwind the entire stock towards the end of 2023 at the earliest.

