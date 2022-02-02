News

Anil Agarwal said to be mulling over merger with Vedanta

The potential deal follows a global commodities boom that’s fuelled a rally in Vedanta shares and almost doubled its market capitalisation in the past year to about $17bn

03 February 2022 - 11:05 Baiju Kalesh and Dinesh Nair
Anil Agarwal. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal is considering a potential merger of his commodity empire’s indebted holding company with cash-rich listed unit Vedanta, people familiar with the matter said. 

The tycoon has held preliminary discussions with prospective advisers about the idea of combining his closely-held Vedanta Resources with Mumbai-traded Vedanta, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. 

The potential deal follows a global commodities boom that’s fuelled a rally in Vedanta shares and almost doubled its market capitalisation in the past year to about $17bn. Deliberations are still at an early stage, and there is no certainty Agarwal will decide to pursue a transaction, the people said. 

Agarwal did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A representative for Vedanta said there is “no plan” to merge Vedanta Resources with Vedanta.

Vedanta Resources has already been raising its stake in its unit through an open offer and share purchases from the market after a failed takeover attempt. As of December it owned almost 70% of Vedanta, up from about 50% in October 2020. It had about $11.4bn of net debt as of September 30, according to a corporate presentation.

“Vedanta Resources is debt heavy and shareholders may be irked by any merger move and their initial reaction will be negative,” said Prashanth Kumar, an analyst at Dolat Capital Market in Mumbai. “But high debt may not be bad in the medium to long term given the high commodity prices and low interest costs. One will need to see the full contours of a possible deal, if at all there is one.” 

Shares of Vedanta fell as much as 4.1% earlier on Thursday in Mumbai before reversing those losses. They were up 1.6% as of 11.18am local time.

Vedanta Resources was the first Indian business to list in London back in 2003, before Agarwal took it private 15 years later when his Volcan Investments bought out minority investors as part of efforts to streamline the group’s structure. Vedanta Resources also owns a 79.4% stake in Zambia’s Konkola Copper Mines, which has been under provisional liquidation since May 2019 and the matter is still the subject of court cases and arbitration proceedings.

Vedanta said in December that it intends to unlock value with options including separately listing its aluminum, iron and steel and oil and gas businesses. The board has formed a panel to evaluate the plan, it said in a filing. The Press Trust of India reported last week that the company will outline details by end-March.

Subsidiaries of Vedanta include Hindustan Zinc, Bharat Aluminium, Talwandi Sabo Power and Electrosteels Steel, according to the corporate presentation. In December, Hindustan Zinc said it would pay $1bn as interim dividend.

Vedanta had cash and equivalents of about 252-billion rupees ($3.4bn) as of December 31, according to company filings. Profit surged more than fivefold to 46.2-billion rupees in the three months through September, followed by a 26% year-on-year increase in the quarter ended December. 

Agarwal, a former scrap metals trader, rose to become a commodities magnate through a series of ambitious acquisitions. He has a net worth of about $3bn, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Bloomberg

Rio CEO says findings on sexual harassment, racism, bullying are ‘extremely disturbing’

Global mining giant accepts report’s recommendations on its workplace culture
2 days ago

BHP says Omicron’s effects will persist into late financial 2022

Workforce absenteeism arising from the Covid-19 Omicron variant is anticipated to continue, the miner says
2 weeks ago

Rio Tinto’s Serbian lithium project could be scrapped

Protesting green groups have been putting pressure on the government over the proposed mine
3 weeks ago
