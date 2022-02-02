PayPal shares plunge 30% after warning on slower growth

There’s a disappointing earnings report and then there’s what PayPal Holdings posted, which immediately prompted at least 27 Wall Street analysts to cut their price targets on Wednesday.

The digital payments company reported on Tuesday worse-than-expected growth and abandoned its 2025 expectations for active accounts — the sharp revision triggered a selloff in the stock that only got worse as a cascade of analysts adjusted their future price expectations. The stock fell nearly 30%, its biggest intraday decline ever, wiping out $53bn in market value.

As per the new price-targets? PayPal’s average 12-month target now sits at roughly $202, down from the $276 it was cut to in late November following underwhelming third quarter results. The stock has lost 58% since reaching a record high of $309 in July, dragging it to its at lowest level since May 2020.

The main issue for Wall Street — outside of the surprising growth miss — was the fact that its outlook for the future was far less rosy than many had anticipated.

“While directionally the below consensus guide is not a surprise to us, the magnitude of the impacts are clearly more severe,” said Cowen analyst George Mihalos. He cut his target price on the stock to $174 from $221 previously but maintained his outperform rating.

Other analysts took an even more bearish stance on the company, with at least three firms including Raymond James, BTIG and Oddo BHF downgrading the stock to a hold-equivalent rating.