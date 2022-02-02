Johnson faces further flak over more lockdown parties

Boris Johnson’s latest effort to get the British public’s attention back onto his policy plans was drowned out on Wednesday by more reports of lockdown parties at 10 Downing Street.

The UK prime minister flew to Kyiv on Tuesday for talks with the Ukrainian leadership and on Wednesday revealed a long-awaited plan to reduce economic inequality in the UK, a key election promise. Yet the Daily Telegraph reported that Johnson was seen heading to his flat on November 13, 2020, when a gathering was held which police are now investigating. The Guardian said he’d attended another boozy leaving do for staff in January 2021.

Johnson has refused to comment on allegations he attended parties, citing the ongoing police investigation. Asked by Sky News on Wednesday about the events, cabinet minister Michael Gove also said “there’s a limit to what I can say because there’s an ongoing Metropolitan Police investigation”.

The relentless flow of allegations of rule-breaking gatherings, dubbed Partygate by the UK media, has damaged Johnson’s standing within his Conservative Party, with several MPs calling for him to quit. A police probe into potential criminal offences has delayed the publication of the full findings of a civil service inquiry by the senior official Sue Gray.

Even so, her initial report on Monday prompted more Conservative MPs to turn against the prime minister. Calls by Tory MPs Andrew Mitchell and Peter Aldous for Johnson to quit on Monday and Tuesday were followed on Wednesday by one from former minister Tobias Ellwood, who told Sky News that the premier no longer enjoys his support.

“I will be submitting my letter today to the 1922 committee,” Ellwood said, referring to the internal party mechanism for requesting a no-confidence vote in the leader. It takes 15% of the party’s MPs — or 54 — to trigger one, and so far about a dozen Tories have publicly either called for Johnson to go or said they’ve written a letter.

Gray’s final report and the police investigative will provide moments of danger for the prime minister and ensure that the lockdown parties remain in the public eye. A report from the Department of Health and Social Care detailing almost £9bn ($12bn) of losses on the government’s procurement of protective equipment for health workers earned the prime minister more negative headlines.

Putin call

Johnson’s engagement with the Ukraine crisis and the release of his so-called levelling up plans were supposed to give him some respite from the ongoing furore. But even in Kyiv, he couldn’t escape the criticism.

At a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the first question Johnson faced was about the Sue Gray report and the damage to his credibility on the international stage.

In response, the prime minister pledged to publish the full report as soon as he could, a promised he’d avoided making in the House of Commons on Monday. Johnson is due to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, two days after initially planned. It was delayed after the Prime Minister spent hours on Monday dealing with the publication of Gray’s initial findings.

Fleshing out his vision to “level up” Britain, a popular catchphrase in the Conservative Party’s election-winning campaign of 2019, Johnson’s government said it would shift many decision-making powers away from London and seek to boost pay and productivity in the UK’s most deprived regions.

Measures include creating more local mayors, a commitment to boost public investment outside the southeast of England and regenerate town centres, according to a statement from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

Bloomberg