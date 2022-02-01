UBS bonus pool smaller than last year’s

UBS Group will not raise bonuses as much as last year, when it increased the pool by almost a quarter, as Switzerland’s largest bank balances the need to retain talent with investments and payouts to investors.

While variable compensation will be up, reflecting a good performance of the lender in strong market, “it’s not as much as” as last year’s 24% increase, CEO Ralph Hamers said on Tuesday.

Hamers acknowledged that the firm is seeing wage pressure in the US, in wealth management in Asia, and in investment banking across the globe. For UBS, he said, the challenge is not so much bringing new people in as retaining talent.

“We’re all in the same market here,” Hamers said. “Clearly, we pay competitively, we pay for performance,” but “there’s more recipes than just pay to make sure that people stay.”

Across Wall Street, banks are contending with the need to attract talent as deal-making booms, while ensuring top personnel are not tempted to jump to other banks.

Wall Street rivals including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase are ratcheting up bonuses by as much as 40% to 50%, causing them to incur some of the highest expenses in years.

Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing said last week that he was “very concerned” about the increasing war for talent.

