Microsoft deal with Activision under review

The US antitrust review of Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard will be handled by the Federal Trade Commission, according to a person familiar with the matter, putting the deal in the hands of an agency that has vowed more aggressive policing of deals.

The commission will oversee the investigation into whether the takeover will harm competition, instead of the justice department, said the person, who was not authorised to speak publicly about the review. The two agencies share responsibility for antitrust reviews of mergers and often reach agreements about which one will investigate a deal.

Federal Trade Commission chair Lina Khan has long advocated for a more forceful approach to reviewing deals, particularly by the biggest technology companies, which she says are able to leverage their dominance in one line of business to gain power in other markets. Under her leadership, the agency has sued to block two major takeovers — Nvidia’s proposed purchase of Arm and Lockheed Martin’s deal to buy of Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Microsoft declined to comment about the review

The Activision investigation will focus on the combination of Activision’s gaming portfolio with Microsoft’s consoles and hardware systems. Regulators are likely to look closely at how Microsoft’s ownership of Activision could harm rivals by limiting their access to the company’s biggest games.

Microsoft’s last significant takeover, a $17bn deal to buy transcription software maker Nuance Communications, was approved last year by US and EU officials. The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority is still reviewing the transaction.

