Frigid Texas temps to pose big problems for US state’s energy infrastructure

Texas is facing an Arctic blast this week that threatens to leave Dallas blanketed in snow, freeze oil and natural gas production areas and will test the state’s power grid.

The cold will whip temperatures in Dallas from a high of 19°C on Monday to a low of -6.7°C on Thursday night, with ice and snow starting late on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures in Midland — business centre of the Permian Basin — will drop to -9.4°C on Wednesday and then plunge further on Thursday night.

“Combined with the ice and snow, unseasonable cold temperatures will impact the region,” the weather service said. “Temperatures will fall below freezing Wednesday and may not rise above freezing until the weekend.” Wind chills will make temperatures feel below zero for much of the area.

The weather will challenge the state’s energy infrastructure, though it currently looks less likely to lead to a repeat of February 2021’s cold snap that took down scores of power plants, triggering catastrophic blackouts that left more than 200 people dead.

Natural gas production has dipped twice already in January because of freezing temperatures. On January 20, output fell 6.2%, according to preliminary BloombergNEF data based on pipeline flows. A cold blast also disrupted supplies to start 2022 Production shut-ins can happen across Texas in cold weather.

A winter storm watch was issued for parts of central and eastern Texas. The weather is part of a larger storm set to sweep across the central and eastern US, which has prompted additional watches from Oklahoma to New York’s Lake Ontario coastline. Parts of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and northwest Ohio may get as much as 25cm of snow.

While the cold will be driven by a blast of Arctic air, similar to last February, “it will not be of the same magnitude,” said Judah Cohen, director of seasonal forecasting at Atmospheric and Environmental Research, part of the risk analytic firm Verisk.

Water vapour is the enemy of gas producers in frigid weather because it can turn to ice inside equipment, wreaking havoc on operations and disrupting flows. But the industry is not defenceless. In addition to simple measures such as insulation, operators often use external heaters and line heaters to prevent water from freezing inside lines. Others keep chemicals such as methanol and glycol on standby to inject into lines to prevent freezing.

“This doesn’t look like it will be as extreme as the last event in February 2021,” said Rich Otto, a forecaster at the U.S. Weather Prediction Center.

High temperatures across northwest Texas that are usually about 55 degrees at this time of year will dip 30 to 40 degrees below normal, Otto said.

Once the cold front moves through, parts of the state could face frozen precipitation that could impact wind farms in west Texas starting as soon as Wednesday night, according to Ercot, the power-grid operator.

Ercot plans to manage the grid more aggressively than it has in the past, officials said at a meeting Monday. Asking the public to conserve by delaying running dryers or dishwashers is a valuable tool that probably won’t be seen as a big imposition. Ercot, formally the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, is also asking generators to include how much capacity may be offline because of fuel limitations when they submit outage updates.

“We are going to continue to operate as conservatively as we have been,” Dan Woodfin, Ercot’s vice-president of operations, said at the meeting.

Bloomberg