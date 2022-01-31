Yemeni fighters’ missile intercepted during Israeli president’s UAE visit

The United Arab Emirates intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Yemeni fighters during a visit by Israel’s president, the third attack in a month on the Middle East’s financial hub.

The UAE destroyed the missile and there were no casualties, with fragments falling “outside populated areas,” according to a defence ministry statement on Monday. A spokesperson for the Iranian-backed Houthi fighters confirmed the attack.

The interception came during a visit by Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who met UAE de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed for the first time since the two countries normalised relations in 2020. Herzog’s office said there was no danger to the president and that his visit is expected to continue as planned.

The recent missile attacks mark the biggest blowback for the UAE since it became involved in Yemen’s war that began about seven years ago. They also threaten to rattle investors, who count on the country as a safe haven in a volatile region — as well as millions of foreign workers, who call the country home and keep its economy running.

There was no effect on flights or airports, the General Authority for Civil Aviation said.

“We condemn the latest Houthi missile attack on Abu Dhabi,” US state department spokesperson Ned Price said on Twitter. “While Israel’s president is visiting the UAE to build bridges and promote stability across the region, the Houthis continue to launch attacks that threaten civilians.”

The country had last week warned against travel to the UAE, partly due to the threat of missile and drone attacks. That followed a rare alert from the US embassy offering detailed advice on how to cope with missile strikes.

US and UAE forces at Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra Air Base used multiple Patriot interceptors against two inbound missiles last week. US forces “set a heightened alert posture at the time of the attack”, which involved “airmen using bunkers”. About 2,000 US troops are stationed at the base.

The Houthis are pressuring the UAE to cut back its involvement in Yemen’s war. Concerned about spreading Iranian influence, the UAE and Saudi Arabia intervened in Yemen in 2015, after the Iran-backed Houthis took the capital and dislodged the internationally recognised government.

The UAE withdrew most of its forces from Yemen in 2019 but kept a smaller group to maintain support and training for Yemeni proxy forces, notably those known as the Giants Brigades. The UAE also has ties to the Southern Transitional Council, a separatist group fighting the Houthis.

