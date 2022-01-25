News

Neil Young seeks removal of Spotify music over Joe Rogan

Podcast could cause death to those who believe the false news spread by it, singer says

27 January 2022 - 05:00 Alex Millson
Neil Young. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Singer Neil Young has demanded that his music be removed from Spotify over concerns that the platform’s most popular podcaster, Joe Rogan, is spreading vaccine misinformation, Rolling Stone magazine reported.

“I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform. They can have Rogan or Young. Not both,” he wrote in a letter to his record company and management team, according to the magazine.

“I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines — potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them,” he said.

Earlier this month 270 scientists and medical professionals issued an open letter to Spotify, urging the streaming giant to establish a misinformation policy after an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience promoted what they said were “baseless conspiracy theories” about the pandemic.

The December 31 programme featured Robert Malone, a doctor who has called himself the “inventor” of mRNA vaccines, the type that serves as the basis for the Covid-19 vaccine. Malone was banned from Twitter for circulating antivaccine misinformation. YouTube deleted a recording of the Rogan podcast shortly after it was uploaded to the website by a third party.

Since the start of the pandemic, Spotify has removed 20,000 podcast episodes containing Covid-19 misinformation. The company has deleted more than 40 episodes of Rogan’s podcast, which has an estimated 11-million listeners, to date.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com.

BIG READ: Twitter’s radical idea: to stop fluttering in the cesspool

After nearly 15 years, Twitter is introducing measures to cut down on misinformation and toxic behaviour
Life
3 months ago

Is this Facebook’s ‘Big Tobacco’ moment?

Despite the need to be more transparent about the effects of social media on users, Facebook executives defend its actions
Life
4 months ago

CHRIS THURMAN: Visual literacy in the age of Covid-19 and conspiracies

It does not guarantee immunity against misinformation, but provides a pretty strong inoculation
Life
4 months ago
