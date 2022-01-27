News

LVMH posts record sales as shoppers snap up luxury goods

The luxury industry has rebounded strongly with revenue in the fourth quarter for LVMH’s fashion and leather goods soaring 28%

27 January 2022 - 20:40 Angelina Rascouet
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Image:

LVMH posted record annual sales on Thursday as well-heeled customers snapped up items ranging from Louis Vuitton and Dior, cementing the group’s rebound from the depths of the pandemic.

Revenue in 2021 totalled €64.2bn, the Paris-based company said, topping the previous record set in 2019, before Covid-19 lockdowns closed stores and kept shoppers stuck at home. Analysts had expected revenue of €62.2bn.

LVMH said fourth-quarter sales came in at €20.04bn overall, with growth led by the group’s blockbuster labels Louis Vuitton and Dior.

The performance of the luxury giant, led by billionaire Bernard Arnault, exemplifies the V-shaped recovery experienced by much of the industry as wealthy customers rushed back to boutiques. The pace of the rebound was underpinned by recovering economies and soaring asset prices.

As the dominant purveyor of luxury goods, LVMH benefited from its range of products, from $1,000 Louis Vuitton Tattoo sneaker boots to Tiffany engagement rings. Organic revenue in the fourth quarter for its fashion and leather goods, which includes Christian Dior, soared by 28%, surpassing analysts’ estimates for a 16% gain.

Selective Retailing, which includes Sephora and duty free unit DFS, as well as perfume and cosmetics, are the only two divisions that have yet to see sales match 2019 levels amid a subdued flow of Asian tourists to European capitals.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Time comes around again for Swiss luxury watches

LVMH Watch Week kicks off online on Monday, with the latest collections on show
Companies
3 days ago

Louis Vuitton eyes first duty free store in China’s Hainan

Executives mull possibility of opening a duty free shop in Sanya, through an agreement with the mall’s state-owned operator
Companies
2 months ago

Richemont gains as activist investor Third Point builds stake

Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Artisan Partners want the owner of luxury brand Cartier to improve its performance, say reports
Companies
2 months ago

LVMH sales were lower than in previous quarter but it remains upbeat

LVMH’s results suggest the industry’s growth is staying on track, even if the pace slows
Companies
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Abraaj founder Arif Naqvi fined $136m for ...
News
2.
LVMH posts record sales as shoppers snap up ...
News
3.
SAP takes leap into fintech with purchase of US ...
News
4.
FCC ejects China Unicom from US markets on ...
News
5.
Tesla dips as Elon Musk pushes back new models to ...
News

Related Articles

Invest globally, but wisely

Companies / Investors Monthly

Hermes revenue surpasses pre-pandemic levels

Companies

Gucci sales better than before Covid-19 hit

Companies

Sales soar at LVMH fashion houses

Companies

LVMH goes for street-smart with Virgil Abloh

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.