Zimbabwe warns of threats to its citizens based in SA

Embassy and two consulates hear of expatriates being told to leave or face forcible eviction, foreign ministry says

26 January 2022 - 19:43 Ray Ndlovu
Zimbabwean nationals living in South Africa are reportedly being threatened and coerced into leaving the country. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Zimbabwean nationals living in SA are being threatened and coerced into leaving the country.

The Zimbabwean embassy and two of its consulates received reports from expatriates  in SA that they received threats including forced eviction if they don’t leave by a certain date, according to a statement on the foreign ministry’s Twitter feed on Wednesday.

“The embassy and the consulates urge all Zimbabwe nationals in the Republic of South Africa to be vigilant and to be law abiding,” it said.

SA has a difficult relationship with migrants from elsewhere on the continent drawn to its relative wealth. In 2008, about 60 people died and 50,000 were displaced in a wave of xenophobic violence that saw foreigners blamed for issues ranging from high unemployment to poor government services.

There were similar riots in 2015 and again in 2019, when President Cyril Ramaphosa was forced to apologise to other countries appalled by the treatment of their nationals. 

The country of about 60-million people is home to almost 3-million migrants, according to government and UN data.

