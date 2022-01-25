News

Microsoft’s multifunction army goggles not ready for the battlefield yet

The $22bn system ‘has not yet demonstrated the capability to serve as a fighting goggle’, according to the Pentagon

26 January 2022 - 09:40 Tony Capaccio
Microsoft’s new multifunction goggle system for the US Army shows promise, but the $22bn programme is not yet ready for combat deployment, according to the Pentagon’s test office.

Despite progress since the contract was awarded in 2018, the system “has not yet demonstrated the capability to serve as a fighting goggle”, according to a non-public assessment by the Pentagon’s director of operational testing that was sent to the army for review. 

The report on the Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS), will be made public in the office’s upcoming annual report. 

The programme aims to develop a “heads-up display” for US ground forces, similar to those for fighter pilots. The system — a customised version of Microsoft’s HoloLens goggles — would let commanders project information onto a visor in front of a soldier’s face and would include other features such as night vision.

Improved versions of goggle prototypes fielded for initial soldier evaluations “demonstrated growth capabilities” and “improved comfort and field of view,” according to the assessment. 

The army announced in October a delay in fielding the programme to allow more time to prepare for the intense combat testing needed for full-rate production. The test, previously scheduled for last September, is now tentatively scheduled for May. 

“The army should develop an adequate test and evaluation strategy that quantifies improvements” to known deficiencies before the testing, according to the latest assessment. 

Microsoft said it is still making improvements to the technology. 

“Our close collaboration with the army has enabled us to quickly build and iterate on IVAS to develop a transformational platform that will deliver enhanced soldier safety and effectiveness,” Microsoft programme director David Marra said in a statement.

“We continue to test and refine IVAS through soldier engagements, ensuring this state-of-the-art mixed-reality platform is effective, reliable, and exceeds the army’s objectives.”

The project with the army has been opposed by some Microsoft employees who have protested the use of the technology for combat.

Microsoft beats revenue estimates on strong demand for cloud services

Quarterly revenue from its flagship cloud offering Azure up 26%
Companies
11 hours ago

Microsoft bets real money on a virtual universe

The metaverse is mostly confined to gaming now, but Microsoft’s $69bn offer for Activision Blizzard shows Big Tech reckons it could be on the scale ...
Businessweek
5 days ago

The transformative power of mixed reality in the manufacturing industry

SPONSORED | Companies are using tech solutions such as Microsoft HoloLens 2 to revolutionise the way they work
Companies
5 days ago
