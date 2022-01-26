Fed signals rates lift-off ‘soon’

The Federal Reserve signalled it will start raising interest rates “soon” and shrink its bond holdings after lift-off has begun, moving towards ending ultra-easy pandemic support to fight the hottest inflation in a generation.

“With inflation well above 2% and a strong labour market, the committee expects it will soon be appropriate to raise the target range for the federal funds rate,” the federal open market committee (FOMC) said in a statement on Wednesday following a two-day policy meeting.

In a separate statement, the Fed said it expects the process of balance-sheet reduction “will commence after the process of increasing the target range for the federal funds rate has begun”.

The pivot, against a backdrop of turmoil in stocks, comes amid consumer inflation readings that have repeatedly surprised and hit 7% — the most since the 1980s — and a tight labour market that’s pushed unemployment down faster than anticipated to almost its prepandemic level.

A rate hike would be the central bank’s first since 2018, with many analysts forecasting a quarter-point increase in March to be followed by three more this year and additional moves beyond. Critics say the Fed has been too slow to act and is now behind the curve in tackling inflation, though key market gauges don’t back that view. Even some Fed officials have publicly discussed if they should raise rates more this year than forecast.

The Fed stopped short of specifying March as the starting point of rate liftoff. It also reiterated that “risks to the economic outlook remain, including from new variants of the virus”.