Trickle of tourists makes Angkor Wat a sublime sanctuary

The survivors have had to get creative. Take Christian De Boer, MD of Jaya House, a native of Rotterdam who hasn’t drawn a salary since early 2020. To preserve the jobs and pride of a few staff members, he asked them to cut the grass with hand-clippers instead of a lawnmower; at least it filled their hours, he reasons. The nearby Sarai Resort & Spa was less fortunate; manager Chea Sokhon was forced to lay off his staff of 100, leaving them to scrape by on a government stipend of $40 a month, a third of their salary.

Chea, who sits on the local tourism board, estimates that a third of the hotels in town won’t make it through the next year. “Without tourists, we die,” he says.

The return of international flights, however small, and an uptick in visits by local tourists from Phnom Penh are bringing a hint of optimism to the sector.

Tour guide Son Prathna is back at the temples after being forced to take a waste management job in his hometown outside Siem Reap.

“For two years, I didn’t have a job to support my family,” Son reflects as he leads us around deserted Angkor Wat, where jostling by thousands of tourists seeking sunrise photos by a pond overlooking the main temple seems to be — for now, anyway — a thing of the past. On this day, we see almost as many young monks in saffron robes as out-of-towners. “I’m very happy with the tourists coming back,” Son adds. The $45 he makes from each tour is about a quarter of the monthly minimum wage in some regulated sectors.

The continued absence of crowds makes a singular experience for those who do make the trip. Per Cambodia’s latest rules, visitors must be able to show proof of full vaccination and a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival; another rapid test is taken on arrival at the airport.

Besides Angkor Wat, visitors should prioritise the ruins at Ta Prohm, made famous in a Lara Croft: Tomb Raider scene with Angelina Jolie in which ancient tree roots appear to strangle century-old stones. On my visit they were all but empty. Bayon, the highlight of the Angkor Thom complex with its 216 smiling stone faces believed to be portraits of King Jayavarman VII himself, was also magically quiet.