Google outlines new plan for ad-tracking cookies after privacy backlash

25 January 2022 - 21:59 Ilena Peng
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Google will let advertisers target people on the web based on a broad set of interests, retreating from an earlier plan that was lambasted over privacy and anticompetitive concerns.

Alphabet’s Google calls the new advertising system Topics. It will replace cookies by the end of 2023 as a means of tracking users on Google’s Chrome browser, the company said Tuesday.

Topics will categorise people based on areas of interest, such as “talk radio” or “tennis”. The topics are defined based on the last three weeks of browsing activity.

The new tool is designed to preserve privacy by giving a less specific log of websites people visit, while enabling advertisers to reach segmented groups of potential customers, Google said. Chrome users will be able to remove individual topics associated with them or turn off the tracking option entirely, the company said.

Online advertising is set to undergo its biggest transformation since the advent of targeting. Apple has been implementing tools to prevent users of its products from being tracked, placing pressure on internet companies that rely on targeted ad revenue.

Google had intended to switch to a new system it created called FLoC in 2021. The move was panned as a way to concentrate power with little benefit to privacy, and Google postponed the move until 2023 before abandoning it entirely this week.

Texas joins states suing Google over location tracking

US states accuse Alphabet’s Google of misleading users regarding privacy protections
1 day ago

Alexa and Siri may need some talking to, says EU

Antitrust probe flags problems with internet of things that may need regulation
1 day ago

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Meta’s mega monopoly on our data under the microscope

A British class-action lawsuit claims the tech giant has short-changed users
1 week ago

Google agrees to exclude Showcase from general searches in Germany

Country’s cartel office worries that earch engine’s deal-making power could squeeze some news providers out of market
1 week ago
