Lamborghini to stop producing pure combustion cars in 2022

Company will unveil its first production car with a plug in 2023 before electrifying its full offering by 2024

24 January 2022 - 19:07 Monica Raymunt and Christoph Rauwald
Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Lamborghini is gearing up for the final lap of combustion engines powering coveted models like the Aventador as the sports-car maker switches its line-up to plug-in hybrids. 

The Volkswagen brand with the track-focused Aventador, Huracán and Urus SUV models will unveil its first production car with a plug next year before electrifying its full offering by 2024. For 2022, Lamborghini has almost sold out its entire production run after record deliveries during 2021, according to CEO Stephan Winkelmann.

“It will be the last time that we only offer combustion engines,” Winkelmann said in an interview. The carmaker has seen a “very good start” to 2022, he said. 

Lamborghini has allocated a record €1.5bn (R26bn) for the shift to plug-in hybrids, and plans to offer a purely battery-powered model during the second half of the decade. While supercar brands like Ferrari and Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings face an especially delicate task preserving brand identity in the costly shift to electrification, Lamborghini’s future plans are underpinned by VW’s record spending on new technology. 

The manufacturer is still working on a final design for its first electric car and is leaning towards a four-door model suited for daily use, Winkelmann said.

Lamborghini is set for earnings before interest and tax margins approaching 20% for 2021, according to an investor presentation. That compares with returns of just over 25% during the first nine months of last year for Ferrari. Full-year earnings, due to be reported in March, should be “in a range that surprises everyone”, he said. “Surprising to everyone in a positive sense.”

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

911 Targa celebrates 50 years of Porsche Design

Limited-edition car pays homage to Porsche design studio founded in 1972
Life
4 days ago

Would you pay R280m for a number plate?

Prestige-seeking drivers live the high life with the lowest numbers
Life
4 days ago

Taking driving test in electric car won't allow you to drive a petrol or diesel

With growing numbers of EVs on SA roads, a K53 instructor warns of old legislation that drivers may be unaware of
Life
5 days ago

Porsche launches Cayenne in stylish Platinum Edition

Porsche's SUV gets a classy paint finish and enhanced standard equipment
Life
1 week ago
