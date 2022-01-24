Hong Kong vaping tycoon loses half her fortune amid China probe

Chu, who is also Huabao’s CEO, controls 71% of the company, which provides flavours and fragrances for tobacco, food and personal-care products. Her fortune is valued at $2.6bn now, down from $5.5bn on Friday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. In November, when the stock was at its highest price in more than two decades, she was worth about $8bn.

For investors, the fall is another reminder of what’s known as “key man risk” in China. In the past five years, at least five Chinese executives went missing, were unreachable or detained, sending shares of the companies plunging.

Chu founded the predecessor of Huabao in 1996 and took the company public in 2006 through a reverse merger in Hong Kong. In 2018, it spun off a unit that began trading on the Shenzhen stock exchange. Chu, who was born in China’s Sichuan province and holds Hong Kong citizenship, was a member of the Fifth Chinese people’s political consultative conference committee in Shenzhen, a government advisory body, according to her biography on the company’s website.

