Hong Kong vaping tycoon loses half her fortune amid China probe

Huabao International sinks 67% in Hong Kong trading

24 January 2022 - 17:16 Venus Feng
Picture: AKIO KON/BLOOMBERG
Picture: AKIO KON/BLOOMBERG

A record stock plunge  for a flavouring and fragrances company has erased half of its chair’s wealth, in the latest example of fortunes getting lost and a reminder for investors of the risks in Asia’s wild markets. 

Huabao International Holdings sank 67% in Hong Kong trading on Monday after the company said a supervisory committee for Leiyang, a city in China’s Hunan province, and the Chinese Communist Party were probing chair Chu Lam Yiu for suspected disciplinary violations.

The statement didn’t provide details about the violations and added that business operations remain normal. A company representative said Huabao would inform the public should there be any further progress in the investigation.

Chu, who is also Huabao’s CEO, controls 71% of the company, which provides flavours and fragrances for tobacco, food and personal-care products. Her fortune is valued at $2.6bn now, down from $5.5bn on Friday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. In November, when the stock was at its highest price in more than two decades, she was worth about $8bn. 

For investors, the fall is another reminder of what’s known as “key man risk” in China. In the past five years, at least five Chinese executives went missing, were unreachable or detained, sending shares of the companies plunging.

Chu founded the predecessor of Huabao in 1996 and took the company public in 2006 through a reverse merger in Hong Kong. In 2018, it spun off a unit that began trading on the Shenzhen stock exchange. Chu, who was born in China’s Sichuan province and holds Hong Kong citizenship, was a member of the Fifth Chinese people’s political consultative conference committee in Shenzhen, a government advisory body, according to her biography on the company’s website.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

