News

New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern cancels her wedding as Omicron curbs tightened

The island state moves to ‘red’ level, which tightens mask-wearing, gathering limits and social distancing requirements

23 January 2022 - 22:43 Tracy Withers
New Zealand moved to Covid-19 'red' alert on Sunday. Picture: BLOOMBERG
New Zealand moved to Covid-19 'red' alert on Sunday. Picture: BLOOMBERG

New Zealand will tighten Covid-19 restrictions as Omicron takes hold in the community, forcing Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to cancel her upcoming wedding.

The South Pacific nation will move to a “red” setting just before midnight, Ardern said at a news conference on Sunday in Wellington. At this stage there is no date set for a review of those settings and “everyone should plan to be in red for some weeks”, she said.

New Zealand has been bracing for an outbreak of the highly infectious variant as increasing numbers of cases were identified at border isolation facilities. The government has delayed a phased reopening of the border to keep Omicron out while it rushes to administer booster vaccination shots and begin inoculating children. While 93% of adults are now fully vaccinated, the evidence from neighbouring Australia shows that Omicron will still lead to a surge in infections.

“Our strategy is to slow the spread of Omicron down,” Ardern told reporters. “We know we will see far more cases than we have in the two years of the pandemic to date. But the difference to previous outbreaks is that we are vaccinated and we are even better prepared.”

The government’s response was triggered by confirmation that a family from the South Island city of Nelson, who recently visited Auckland, has Omicron, and that there is no evidence linking them to the border.

The move to the “red” settings will include more mask-wearing, gathering limits and increased distancing requirements at hospitality outlets. It’s not a lockdown, with businesses able to remain open and people allowed to travel freely. No regional lockdowns are being considered, Ardern said.

A gathering limit of 100 people at sporting or private events means weddings and funerals need to be re-assessed, she said.

“As for mine, my wedding will not be going ahead but I just join many other New Zealanders who have had an experience like that as a result of the pandemic,” Ardern said, without elaborating when her nuptials were planned for. “Such is life.”

Ardern encouraged more people to get a booster vaccination before Omicron takes hold. About 56% of those eligible have had the third shot “but we need to get that number higher, quicker”, she said.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Australia records its worst day of pandemic

Omicron variant drives up hospital admissions to new highs
World
5 days ago

Alarm in Beijing as variant cases rise weeks before Winter Olympics

Authorities clamp down on international travellers and mail after new infections of Omicron and Delta virus detected
News
5 days ago

Economists expect Brazil to sink deeper into recession

Tight monetary policy and the combination of fiscal and political risks in an election year should contribute to a significant slowdown in growth in ...
World
2 days ago

Israeli Pfizer trial shows fourth dose not enough for Omicron

Preliminary data points to extra shot not preventing variant infection
News
5 days ago

Too soon to say Omicron heralds end of pandemic, Fauci says

Resistance to time-tested public health measures has hindered the fight against Covid-19, says Anthony Fauci, the top medical adviser to US president
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern cancels her wedding ...
News
2.
Door-to-door Covid-19 vaccination drive aims to ...
News
3.
Intel to spend $20bn on chipmaking hub in the US
News
4.
Europe now has a glut of LNG imports as gas ...
News
5.
IMF chief urges countries with high ...
News

Related Articles

High Covid-19 alert for Chinese cities as Lunar New Year holidays start

World / Asia

Hotel operator upbeat over recovery in global tourism

News

Hong Kong to kill pet shop animals in Covid crackdown

News

Austria to start fines for unvaccinated in March, chancellor says

World / Europe

Hong Kong extends measures to stem Omicron outbreak

News

Biden team to open orders for home Covid-19 tests

World / Americas

Covid-19 self-isolation cut to five days in UK

World / Europe

US Covid-19 hospitalisations surged 33% in the past week, says CDC

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.