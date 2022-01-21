Intel to spend $20bn on chipmaking hub in the US

Intel plans to spend $20bn on a chipmaking hub on the outskirts of Columbus, Ohio, which the company expects to grow to be the world’s biggest silicon-manufacturing site.

The chipmaker will begin construction of two fabrication plants on a 1,000-acre site in New Albany, which it expects to be operational by 2025, Ohio governor Mike DeWine said in a statement on Friday. Intel’s plans for its most advanced technologies will result in an increased American share of the global chip supply chain, DeWine said.

The project will be the largest single private sector company investment ever in Ohio, according to the governor, and will generate more than 20,000 jobs in the state, including 3,000 direct Intel jobs earning an average of $135,000 a year, plus benefits.

Intel’s leader has been vocal about the need to build more chip factories in the US and Europe, areas where manufacturing of the vital electronic components has declined precipitously. CEO Pat Gelsinger has argued that a rebalancing of production is needed to reverse its increasing concentration in East Asia. He has pointed to the pandemic-induced supply chain crunch and increasing geopolitical tension between China and the US as evidence that Western governments need to find cash to persuade chipmakers to relocate.

Intel is committing to building in Ohio using its own funds and hoping that the US federal government will deliver on planned resources aimed at supporting an expansion of semiconductor manufacturing, Gelsinger said in an interview. Congress is currently considering funding of the CHIPs Act, a proposal to offer about $50bn in incentives to companies willing to locate chip production in the US.

“We are putting our chips on the table,” he said. A build out of the new Ohio location “will go bigger and faster with the support of the CHIPs Act.”