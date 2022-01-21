Barclays and HSBC tell staff they can return to the office

Barclays staff have been told they can return to the office from Monday as the British bank reverts to its hybrid working arrangements, according to a person familiar with the matter.

While key workers, including some traders, have never left the office, many of Barclays’ staff have been working remotely since the UK government introduced guidance to do so in December. That was rescinded on Wednesday.

HSBC told staff in England on Thursday they can return, according to a memo sent to all UK staff and seen by Bloomberg. Employees will no longer be required to wear face masks from January 27, though the firm recommends they keep wearing them in lifts and when moving around buildings, Emma Bunnell, chair of the bank’s UK major incident group, said in the memo.

Whether the lender’s employees return depends on business and client needs and regulatory requirements, and the decision will be made by internal businesses and line managers, a person familiar with the matter said. They added that there will always be more traders and sales staff in the office compared to other functions.

The City of London is gearing up for a return of workers from next week as coronavirus restrictions ease in England. Staff at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup are among the firms encouraging staff to get back to their desks.

Lloyds has also told staff in England they can choose to return, a company spokesperson said in an email. Colleagues based in Northern Ireland, Scotland or Wales will continue to work from home if they are already doing so.

“We continue to monitor the government’s guidance closely for the health and wellbeing of our people and customers and plan to recommence our move to hybrid working in the near future,” the spokesperson said.

Financial News reported the Barclays guidance earlier.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Bloomberg