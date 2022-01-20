Lagarde says ECB has ‘every reason’ not to act as quickly as Fed

The European Central Bank (ECB) has “every reason” not to respond as forcefully as the Federal Reserve to soaring consumer prices, according to president Christine Lagarde.

“We’re all in very different situations,” Lagarde told the France Inter radio station on Thursday in an interview. Inflation is “clearly weaker” in the eurozone, while the region’s economic recovery is also not as advanced as in the US, she said.

“We have every reason to not react as quickly and as abruptly as we could imagine the Fed might,” Lagarde said. “But we have started to respond and we, of course, stand ready to respond with monetary policy if figures, data, facts, require it.”

The ECB has come under pressure to act after inflation in the currency bloc hit a record 5% in December. But while officials have agreed to wind down pandemic stimulus, they say an interest-rate increase is highly unlikely in 2022 since the current bout of inflation is driven by supply shocks and a spike in energy costs, and should gradually ease.

Under current conditions and inflation forecasts, “an increase in interest rates is not expected in 2022”, ECB governing council member Pablo Hernandez de Cos told Spanish television broadcaster TVE in a separate interview on Thursday.

But some have doubts about the projections.