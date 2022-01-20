A tale of two Covid-19 patients in China

The wildly different lifestyles of two Covid-19 patients published by China’s contact tracing officials has sparked a debate about the wealth gap President Xi Jinping’s common prosperity campaign aims to narrow.

One patient is a migrant worker who juggled about 30 jobs over two weeks in Beijing, according to an itinerary of his movements published on Wednesday, after he tested positive for the virus. The other is a professional woman who began her year shopping at Christian Dior and dining out on Peking duck, according to records made public — standard practice for contract tracing in the world’s number two economy.

Users on China’s Twitter-like Weibo platform began comparing their schedules, with a hashtag detailing the migrant worker’s routine achieving nearly 20-million views by early Thursday. Some called on the government to address hardships endured by society’s poorest citizens, while others said inequality was too deeply ingrained in Chinese society to be eradicated.

“I hope that leaders can pay attention to the fact that life at the bottom is still very, very hard,” one user called Riverside Beard wrote.

Xi’s common prosperity campaign has put addressing income equality at the heart of China’s economic goals, leading to regulators targeting some of the nation’s most successful private enterprises. China’s richest 20% still earn more than 10 times the poorest 20%, a wider gap than in the US or European countries such as Germany and France, and more than 600-million people — about half of China’s population — live on an annual income of 12,000 yuan ($1,858) or less.

That sort of income gulf represents a potential political risk to the ruling Communist Party, something Xi will want to address as he prepares to secure a precedent-defying third term in power later in 2022.

Earlier this week, officials in Tianjin said they’d worked with online stores to secure daily supplies of necessities for residents, the Tianjin Evening News reported, after videos circulated of migrant workers complaining they couldn’t access food during the port city’s recent Covid-19 outbreak.

The migrant worker in Beijing said he’d come to the capital to find his son who disappeared in August 2020, in an interview Thursday with state-backed publication China Newsweek. He added that he lived in a 10m2 apartment that cost 700 yuan a month, and mostly worked in construction, sometimes being paid 1 yuan for delivering a 50kg sack of cement.

“I have spent tens of thousands of dollars looking for my son,” he said. “I can endure hardship. Even if I lose my life, I must get my child back.”

