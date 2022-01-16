Why you would soon be unable to live in Kuwait

It is an uphill struggle. Though Kuwait has among the world’s highest carbon-dioxide emissions per capita, the idea of ditching their cars is completely foreign to most residents in a country where petrol is cheaper than Coca-Cola and cities are designed for cars.

The London School of Economics, which conducted the only comprehensive survey of climate opinions in Kuwait, found older residents remain sceptical of the urgency, with some speaking of a conspiracy to hobble Gulf economies. In a public consultation, everyone older than 50 years opposed plans to build a metro network like those already operating in Riyadh and Dubai. And the private sector sees climate change as a problem that requires government leadership to solve.

“When I tell companies let’s do something, they say it’s not their business,’’ Al-Awadhi said. “They make me feel I’m the only one who has problems with transport.”

That is partly because most Kuwaitis and wealthy residents are shielded from the effects of rising temperatures. Homes, shopping malls and cars are air-conditioned, and those who can afford it often spend summers in Europe. Yet, the heavy reliance on cooling systems also increases the use of fossil fuels, leading to ever hotter temperatures.

The situation is much worse for those who cannot escape the heat, mainly labourers from developing countries. Though the government prohibits peak afternoon outdoor work during the hottest summer months, migrant workers are often seen toiling in the sun. It was found in a study published in Science Direct in 2021 that on extremely hot days, the overall number of deaths doubles, but it triples for non-Kuwaiti men, who are more likely to take on low-paid work.

It is a cycle that is all too clear to Saleh Khaled Al-Misbah. Born in 1959, he remembers growing up when homes rarely had air-conditioners, yet felt cool and shaded, even in the hottest months. As a child, he played outside through months of cooler weather and slept on the roof in the summers; it is too hot for that now.

Temperature changes in the 2040s and 2050s will have an increasingly negative effect on Kuwait’s creditworthiness, according to Fitch Ratings. Yet despite the growing risks, squabbling between the Gulf’s only elected parliament and a government appointed by the ruling family has made it difficult to push through reforms, on climate or anything else.