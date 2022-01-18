News

Omicron could speed up end of Covid-19 disruptions

Researchers say that while those who previously caught the Delta variant could contract Omicron, those who get the Omicron strain cannot be infected with Delta

18 January 2022 - 16:39 Antony Sguazzin
Picture: BLOOMBERG.
A strong wave of coronavirus infections driven by the Omicron variant could hasten the end of pandemic disruptions as it appears to cause less severe illness and provides protection against the Delta variant, SA-based researchers said. 

A laboratory study that used samples from 23 people infected with the Omicron variant in November and December showed that while those who previously caught the Delta variant could contract Omicron, those who get the Omicron strain cannot be infected with Delta, the researchers said. 

While Omicron is significantly more infectious than Delta, hospital and mortality data in countries including SA — the first country to experience a wave of Omicron infections — appears to show that it causes less severe disease. The study shows that Omicron can displace Delta, the researchers led by Alex Sigal of the Africa Health Research Institute, said.

“The implications of such displacement would depend on whether Omicron is indeed less pathogenic than Delta,” the researchers said. “If so, then the incidence of Covid-19 severe disease would be reduced and the infection may shift to become less disruptive to individuals and society.”

In SA, deaths during the Omicron wave peaked at about 15% of the rate seen during the Delta-driven surge, while hospitalisations peaked at 60% of the influx caused by Delta, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

Of the 23 participants, 14 were admitted to the hospital, but only one needed supplemental oxygen, the researchers said. Ten had been vaccinated, either with shots produced by Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson, but still got infected with Omicron.

Omicron was also tested against 18 samples taken from 14 people previously infected with Delta and showed “extensive escape” from antibodies, the researchers said.

Bloomberg 

