Microsoft to buy Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard for $69bn

Microsoft is spending $69bn on the biggest cash-funded takeover since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with its purchase of Activision Blizzard.

The US technology giant is paying up for Activision, owner of the Call of Duty franchise, after video-game makers got a boost during extended Covid-19 lockdowns. There hasn’t been an all-cash acquisition this big since energy giant Saudi Aramco took control of chemical producer Sabic in a $69bn deal announced in 2019, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

It’s been a busy start to the deal making year, with transaction volumes already up 41% over the same period in 2021 to hit $218bn. That comes even after a record 2021, when more than $5-trillion worth of deals were announced, trouncing the previous high set more than a decade earlier. Just three weeks into 2022, the boom is showing no signs of slowing down, with Unilever’s $68bn approach for GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer health unit adding to the tally of potential mega deals.

The Activision purchase ranks as Microsoft’s biggest ever acquisition, surpassing its $26bn takeover of professional social network LinkedIn, announced in 2016.