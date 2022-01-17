Xi pushes for co-operation and reform at Davos online event

Chinese President Xi Jinping called on nations to secure global supply chains and prevent inflation shocks, as the leader of the world’s second-largest economy seeks a smooth path to clinching a precedent-defying third term in power.

“We need to resolve various risks and promote the steady recovery of the world economy,” Xi said at the World Economic Forum (WEF) via video link on Monday, the third time the Chinese leader has addressed the event.

“The global industrial and supply chains have been disrupted,” he added. “Commodity prices continue to rise. Energy supply remains tight. These risks compound one another and heighten the uncertainty about the economic recovery.”

An energy crunch in China’s border nation Kazakhstan led to Russian troops being enlisted to help crush a public uprising earlier this month, bringing supply chain risks to Beijing’s back door. China is seeking to eliminate economic and diplomatic risks as Xi prepares to keep power at the ruling Communist Party’s leadership congress in the second half of this year.

Xi also warned about global inflation risks and the knock-on effects of higher interest rates.

“If major economies slam on the brakes or take a U-turn in their monetary policies, there would be serious negative spillovers,” he said. “They would present challenges to global economic and financial stability, and developing countries would bear the brunt of it.”