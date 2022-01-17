News

Spain tells crypto advertisers to warn investors they could lose all their money

According to the Spanish regulator, adverts must provide a ‘prominent warning’ about the risks associated with crypto

17 January 2022 - 17:29 Clara Hernanz Lizarraga
Picture: BLOOMBERG.
Picture: BLOOMBERG.

Spain’s market regulator slapped controls on advertising campaigns for cryptoassets by saying they must carry a warning to investors that they risk losing all their money.

Promotional activity for cryptoassets must also make clear they’re not regulated and may not be appropriate for retail investors, the National Securities Market Commission, or CNMV, said in a statement on Monday.

Providers of cryptoservices must inform the regulator of advertising campaigns aimed at 100,000 people or more with at least 10 days notice. The rules also apply to promotional activity by influencers.

The rapid adoption of cryptocurrencies in Spain is raising the hackles of regulators, with both CNMV and the Bank of Spain stepping up their warnings to investors of the associated risks. 

CNMV took to Twitter to rebuke Spanish World Cup soccer star Andres Iniesta in November when he used the platform to say he was using the cryptocurrency exchange Binance.

Adverts will have to be “clear, balanced, fair and non-misleading” and provide a “prominent warning” about the risks associated with crypto, according to the regulator.

The new rules will take effect on February 17.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Upbeat bitcoin options market points to $40,000 being the bottom

The skew reveals an increase for call options may be bullish for the cryptocurrency’s price
News
21 hours ago

Coinbase takes a big step towards crypto derivatives

Acquisition of futures exchange FairX moves cryptocurrency exchange platform closer to trading in futures and options
News
4 days ago

Hawks probe alleged crypto fraud by Raees and Ameer Cajee

A group of investors is seeking the arrest of the Africrypt platform owners, after a number of them were offered some of the lost investment by a ...
News
6 days ago

Web3’s underskirts are less transparent than you think

A respected cryptographer has pointed to a critical flaw in NFTs and other ‘distributed’ tech
Opinion
4 days ago

Fear about security keeps institutional investors from crypto

A study shows investors are optimistic about the prospect of the SEC being empowered with more authority to regulate these assets
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Consumers need to dig deep for diamonds as De ...
News
2.
Spain tells crypto advertisers to warn investors ...
News
3.
China records fewest births since 1950
News
4.
Fresh turmoil rocks Chinese property bonds over ...
News
5.
Too soon to say Omicron heralds end of pandemic, ...
News

Related Articles

These trends will shape the economy and markets in 2022 and beyond

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.