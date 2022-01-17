Former banker ‘trying to squeeze maximum money’ out of Natixis

French corporate and investment bank Natixis has asked French judges to toss out a $10m lawsuit from an ex-employee after saying he twisted his whistle-blower status to try to squeeze extra cash out of the bank.

André M Romain raised the alarm over a possible insider trade by an executive simply to gain leverage as the bank prepared to end his US job, Natixis lawyer Emeric Sorel said. Romain sought to “scare” management to secure a severance package and is now using the same arguments in his lawsuit, he said.

“In this case, it’s clear that Mr Romain tried to twist the status of whistle-blower in order to get a maximum of money,” Sorel said at a Paris court hearing last week.

Romain argued he was forced out of his job after he faced a backlash from managers when he reported a suspicious stock sale by the then chief risk officer. He said he is owed the money because the French bank ruined his finance career.

The lawsuit is part of a legal spat that has forced Natixis to defend itself in various legal forums. While judges have rejected all of Romain’s in-court demands so far, some of his other grievances have hit home. French regulators opened a probe into the stock sale and the bank is trying to recoup a €2.4m severance paid to former CEO Francois Riahi.

The bank’s disclosure that it had found an error in its calculation of the Riahi package came after Romain had lodged a criminal complaint in Paris over possible misuse of corporate assets.

Sorel denied any internal retaliation from Natixis and said Romain’s “wave” of legal procedures was a reaction to the bank’s refusal to shake hands on a payout when he asked to leave amicably in 2018.

Romain, who lives in Austin, Texas, said he was sidelined by his former employer and left with no career-progression prospects after he raised questions about the stock sale. The bank pulled him out of his US job, gave him a portfolio of clients in France that had “nearly no potential” and deprived him of a bonus that represented about half of his total pay.

He said his treatment made his departure inevitable in mid-2019 and he is seeking €9m to compensate for his ruined career as well as about €170,000 to make up for the unpaid 2019 bonus, among other things.

“Given that I’d gone after the big bosses and that the world of finance isn’t big, I knew I could no longer find work in that sector in France,” Romain told judges at the Paris employment tribunal last week.

Romain said in an e-mailed statement that while his grievances started in the US, it “makes sense” to sue in France.

“The decisions to fire me in New York and to cut my bonus to zero were obviously taken by the Paris head office in retaliation for my blowing the whistle on the CRO’s [chief risk officer] insider trading,” he said.

In his lawsuit, Paris judges will have to decide whether he deserves compensation because his departure was akin to an unfair dismissal, or whether he simply quit.

A ruling will be handed down on February 24, judge Christian Fremaux said. “It’s not every day you get claims of this kind of size,” he added.

But the hearing nearly never got started.

During the roll call of the day’s cases on Thursday, the panel of non-professional judges initially said it would be postponed because one of their members worked for the Natixis group and was conflicted. After Romain insisted for a solution to be found, another four-judge panel in an adjacent room agreed to take his case.

“I’ve been out of work for two years, I’m exhausted. I travelled 8,000km for this hearing,” Romain said. “I can’t continue doing round trips like that.”

