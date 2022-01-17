China records fewest births since 1950

There were 1.41-billion Chinese people in mainland China at the end of 2021, a 480,000 increase from the level at the end of 2020. Of those, 62.5% were of working-age, which China defines as people aged 16 to 59, down from more than 70% a decade ago, highlighting the challenges the country faces as its population ages.

The count excludes foreign citizens in China and the populations of Hong Kong and Macau.

Last week, a controversial economist was banned from China’s Twitter-like Weibo platform after he called for the central bank to print 2-trillion yuan ($314bn) a year for a decade to help boost the fertility rate. Ren Zeping, China Evergrande Group’s former chief economist, went on to argue in an article that women born between 1975 and 1985 should be the focus group for childbearing, as those born from the 1990s are not even willing to get married.

Though such remarks were widely criticised as sensationalist, Ren’s comments might have shed some light on the challenges facing the authorities. Decades of stringent birth controls, a feminist awakening and uncertainties of the lingering Covid-19 pandemic have changed younger generations’ attitudes towards family life.

Beijing has struggled to arrest the country’s declining birth rate for years. While easing the stringent one-child policy in 2013 and allowing each family to have two children in 2016 led to a small up-tick in births, the effect was temporary. After births in 2020 dropped to the lowest level since 1961, Chinese authorities effectively got rid of any restrictions on the number of children families can have.

There are now various efforts to make it easier to have more children, including making education cheaper by wiping out the for-profit after-school tutoring industry, issuing a new guideline to reduce abortions, and even beginning to overhaul a decades-old law to better protect women’s rights.

Regional governments across the country have also taken action. By late November, at least 20 provinces had come up with their own measures to boost fertility, according to the official Xinhua News Agency, from extending maternity and paternal leave to offering subsidies and providing baby loans.

