Upbeat bitcoin options market points to $40,000 being the bottom

Investors searching for clues about where bitcoin is headed next may want to take a look at what the options market is signalling.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency rebounded this week after falling below $40,000 for the first time since September on Monday. The drop put holders on edge. For one, it marked a downturn of about 40% from the coin’s record high in November. It also served as a test of what is seen by several technical analysts as a key support level: $40,000.

Now bitcoin appears to have stabilised, and options activity suggests investors believe the test of $40,000 is over, and more upside is ahead, according to a team from Genesis Global Trading including Noelle Acheson.

The skew, or difference in implied volatility of bullish and bearish bets, has recently dropped from double-digits to near zero, and revealed a decrease in investor demand for put options and an increase for call options, Genesis data show.

“That shift in preference may be bullish for the price of BTC, all else equal,” Acheson added.

A bottom at $40,000 is a view echoed by many analysts in the famously optimistic world of crypto. Martin Gaspar and Katherine Webb at CrossTower said in a Friday note that bitcoin’s reserve risk, a measure of confidence of long-term bitcoin holders, is now lower than it was at the coin’s last bottom in July 2021, and now stands in the “buy” zone, which could give “more weight to the indication that this is a bottom”.