News

Hong Kong extends measures to stem Omicron outbreak

The restrictions will be in place throughout the Lunar New Year holiday that runs for the first three days of February

14 January 2022 - 14:04 Jinshan Hong, Dorothy Ma and Krystal Chia
A staff member wipes the floor at an empty food court after evening dine-in services were suspended to control coronavirus infections in Hong Kong, China, in this January 11 2022 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/LAM YIK
A staff member wipes the floor at an empty food court after evening dine-in services were suspended to control coronavirus infections in Hong Kong, China, in this January 11 2022 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/LAM YIK

Hong Kong extended social distancing measures and the city’s flight ban on eight countries to stem an outbreak of the infectious omicron variant, while announcing economic relief to help businesses cope.

The ban on bars, beaches, gyms and cinemas, as well as dining-in after 6pm, will continue until February 3, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said at a regular press briefing on Friday. The Asian financial hub will also extend its passenger flight ban on Australia, Canada, France, India, Pakistan, the Philippines, the UK and the US , until February 4, she added.

The government will release HK$3.57-billion ($459m) to help the economy cope with the stringent virus measures that particularly impact the retail and tourism sectors, Lam said. That marks the fifth round of support from the city’s anti-pandemic fund.

The city’s economy is coming under pressure once again, having just rebounded after two previous years of contraction. Morgan Stanley and Bloomberg Economics have already cut their growth forecasts for this year as Hong Kong’s strict adherence to a Covid Zero approach means a delayed opening of its borders with China and elsewhere. Financial secretary Paul Chan, who is set to give his annual budget speech next month, said in a blog post last week that the economy will take a hit from the outbreak of omicron-variant virus cases in the city.

The new virus restrictions started last week and were originally set to last for 14 days. The extension means they’ll be in place throughout the Lunar New Year holiday that runs for the first three days of February. 

The move will put a significant damper on the celebrations, which often involve families gathering together in large groups for dinner at local restaurants. 

Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Sweden tightens Covid-19 measures as Omicron squeezes healthcare

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson announces new curbs as the country registers record cases fuelled by the Omicron variant
World
3 days ago

Lula da Silva on track to win Brazil’s 2022 election, poll shows

Former president continues to chip away at Jair Bolsonaro’s popularity amid rising joblessness and Covid-19 infections
News
1 day ago

Covid-19 self-isolation cut to five days in UK

‘From Monday, people can test twice before they go, leaving isolation at the start of day six’
World
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Hong Kong extends measures to stem Omicron ...
News
2.
Omicron causes less severe disease than Delta, ...
News
3.
Citibank accused of ‘bait and switch’ in deal ...
News
4.
Software flaw allows teenager to control Tesla ...
News
5.
Lael Brainard says Fed won’t tell lenders to ...
News

Related Articles

Delta Air looks past Omicron hit to 2022 profit growth

News

Oil prices reach two-month high as Powell flags hikes

Markets

Oil loses ground as Omicron mutes demand

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.