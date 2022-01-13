TSMC raises growth forecast amid prolonged chip shortage

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) raised its growth projections and unveiled record spending plans for 2022, signalling that the voracious demand for chips that has fuelled a months-long supply chain squeeze will persist for years.

Apple’s most important chipmaker is now projecting average sales growth of 15% to 20% annually — as much as double its previous expectation. The company foresees sales of $16.6bn to $17.2bn in the first quarter alone, at least 5% ahead of estimates. It intends to spend $40bn to $44bn expanding and upgrading capacity in 2022.

Those numbers affirm TSMC’s pole position in the market during an unprecedented chip shortage triggered by the pandemic, a deficit that’s walloped the production of cars, mobile phones and game consoles. Asia’s most valuable corporation intends to continue spending heavily to maintain its technological lead over Intel Corp. to Samsung Electronics Co., safeguarding its market share as the growing number of connected devices like cars drive datacenters and high-end computing.

With the crunch showing no signs of abating, TSMC has been running at near-full capacity over the past year and is now investing heavily in new fabs from its home island to Japan and the US. TSMC’s 2022 spending target is up at least $10bn from 2021 and at least 43% higher than the $25bn to $28bn Intel has set aside 2022 to regain its once-dominant position in the industry.