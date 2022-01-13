News

Thyssenkrupp to keep control of green hydrogen unit after IPO

13 January 2022 - 17:33 William Wilkes and Eyk Henning
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Thyssenkrupp plans to hold a majority stake in its rebranded electrolysis unit after its initial public offering (IPO) to tap into the growing market for green hydrogen to fight climate change. 

The engineering conglomerate is preparing to list its electrolysis plant business in 2022, renaming it Nucera, in a move that could value the unit at as much as €5bn, people familiar with the matter said previously. Thyssenkrupp plans to hold more than 50% of shares following a rights issue by its joint venture with Italy’s Industrie De Nora. 

“There is a growing awareness in society that we have to do something about climate change,” Nucera CEO Denis Krude said in an interview. “We want to take advantage from this high growth in the hydrogen market.”

Thyssenkrupp is hoping to raise around €600m from the share issue, Krude said, implying a free float of between 10% to 20% based on analyst valuations of the division between €3bn and €6bn. 

Hydrogen is billed as key to cutting emissions from carbon-heavy industrial processes like chemical production and steelmaking, though the shift is still in its infancy.

In Europe, where industries are preparing for the EU’s ambitious goal to make the continent carbon-neutral, an unprecedented surge in power and natural gas prices also has underscored the need for diversified energy sources, spurring a flurry of green IPOs.

Nucera constructs plants that generate hydrogen gas from renewable sources of energy such as solar and wind. Hydrogen converts to electricity without greenhouse gas emissions when fed through a fuel cell or burnt in a turbine, and can also be used for energy storage. 

Nucera was profitable in its past financial year and reported earnings before interest and taxes of €27m on revenues of €319m, according to a statement on Thursday. Its order backlog for green hydrogen projects stands at €900m.

The unit expects overall sales to rise to about €1bn by financial year 2024/2025, Krude said. The company, which also has chloralkali products, expects its water electrolysis business to break even on an earnings before interest and taxes measure a year earlier. 

Thyssenkrupp’s plan to list the unit will bring in cash that can be used to expand the business, currently riding a crest of demand for so-called green hydrogen generation plants. Nucera in December won a contract to build a 2GW hydrogen electrolysis plant in Saudi Arabia’s planned sustainable city of Neom. The company earlier this week also won a contract to build a site for Royal Dutch Shell in Rotterdam.

Thyssenkrupp CEOMartina Merz has overseen a far-reaching restructuring of the group in her bid to improve the fortunes of one of Germany’s last mega-conglomerates. After selling its prized elevator unit in 2021, Thyssenkrupp reached agreements during the summer to offload smaller mining and infrastructure businesses.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Denmark wants domestic air travel to be fossil fuel free by 2030

It’s the most recent in a string of policies set to help the government meet one of the world’s most ambitious climate targets
World
1 week ago

Germany finally wants to embrace the future

Germany has hosted a recent start-up boom, with vibrant communities in Berlin and Munich building 20 unicorns, or companies valued at over $1bn
World
3 weeks ago

Shell aims to produce fuel made from manure

The plan is among initiatives aimed at cutting carbon emissions at the Rheinland site in Germany
News
4 weeks ago

Israeli firm’s air system generates night-time power

Excess solar energy is used to compress air in tanks which after sundown is released to power a turbine
Companies
1 month ago

German gas industry wants funding for ‘turquoise’ hydrogen

Lobby group wants €800m to build capacity, but critics see the plan as the fossil industry’s attempt to ensure its survival
World
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Cruise operator Genting Hong Kong plunges 56% on ...
News
2.
Activists target west coast oil and gas ...
News
3.
Delta Air looks past Omicron hit to 2022 profit ...
News
4.
Thyssenkrupp to keep control of green hydrogen ...
News
5.
Coinbase takes a big step towards crypto ...
News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.