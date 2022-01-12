News

SA study to assess Pfizer, J&J boosters for patients with HIV

Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute vaccine trial will examine the safety and impact of varying doses of the shots as boosters for people with HIV and the wider population

12 January 2022 - 14:16 Antony Sguazzin
A South African Covid-19 vaccine trial will assess the safety and impact of varying doses of Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer shots as boosters for those infected with HIV as well as the wider population.

The study by the Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute will recruit about 300 health workers, about a third of whom will be HIV positive, said Lee Fairlie, head of child and maternal health at the institute.

With about 8.2-million people in SA, or 13% of the population, infected with HIV, the effectiveness, or immunogenicity, of Covid-19 vaccines in generating an immune system response in immuno-compromised individuals has been a key concern. HIV causes Aids, which weakens the immune system.

“There are a number of concerns about immunogenicity in people with HIV, particularly people with less well-controlled HIV,” Fairlie said. “That is really an area of importance in SA. We really need to know: are we doing enough for people with HIV?”

Participants will be randomly allocated a full or half dose of vaccine made by either J&J, or Pfizer.

Recruitment has begun and will continue for about four months, with final results from four sites in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town expected six months later. Early results on safety will be gleaned from check-ups carried out after two weeks and three months, Fairlie said.

Assessing the effectiveness of the vaccines in preventing Covid-19 is not the primary focus of the trial, Fairlie said.

“We are looking at immunogenicity and safety,” he said.

The study comes after researchers earlier this month started recruiting South African health workers to take part in a vaccine trial comparing the use of J&J and Pfizer shots as boosters. The health workers being targeted for the study were part of an initial trial, known as Sisonke, in which almost half a million people were given an initial dose of J&J’s vaccine.

A booster trial using a second J&J dose has already been run on some Sisonke participants. The government has in recent weeks started offering both J&J and Pfizer boosters, with the stipulation that those administered with the vaccine receive the same inoculation they got initially. 

The new study has been named Booster After Sisonke Study, or BaSiS.

SA has undertaken several Covid-19 vaccine trials, with studies using shots made by J&J, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Novavax, ImmunityBio and Sinovac Biotech.

Dozens of African states battle to turn Covid-19 supplies into inoculations

As shipments of Covid-19 shots ramp up hurdles including supply-chain obstacles, misinformation and vaccine hesitancy are complicating rollouts in ...
News
1 day ago

T-cells from common cold can help protect against Covid-19

The authors of a new study say that the internal proteins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that are targeted by T-cells could offer an alternative target for ...
World
2 days ago

B4SA still pushing for increased vaccine mandates

Business for SA is preparing papers in a bid to get a high court declaratory order that would provide legal certainty
National
1 day ago

Vaccine sceptics slammed across Europe as Omicron spreads

Europe’s leaders are trying to make life difficult for those refusing a vaccine and brushing aside concerns about civic freedoms
News
2 days ago
