News

Power outage shuts down London Metal Exchange

Connectivity issues cut off some traders from bourse

11 January 2022 - 08:37 Agency Staff
The London Metal Exchange. Picture: REUTERS
The London Metal Exchange. Picture: REUTERS

The world’s metals traders are dealing with a shutdown at the industry’s most important exchange, where more than $60bn worth of contracts changes hands each day.

A power outage at a third-party data centre has caused connectivity issues, according to the London Metal Exchange. That has cut off at least some traders from a venue that sets global prices for bellwether commodities from copper to aluminium. About $64bn of base metals futures contracts are traded on a daily basis, according to Bloomberg calculations. 

“We are looking into this as a matter of urgency, and are keeping market participants updated on progress,” a bourse spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, which owns the LME, did not respond to an emailed enquiry seeking information on when trading may resume. The LME press office also did not immediately respond to a request for comment

“We received the notice from our broker that the LME couldn’t open for trading due to a connectivity issue at third party data centre,” Eric Liu, head of trading at ASK Resources, in Shanghai. “This will affect arbitrage trades in particular as other exchanges are operating. But we have no options but to wait for that to be solved.”

The over-a-century-old bourse had suffered unexpected shutdowns in the past due to issues including connectivity problem with an external network provider. Services typically resumed after delay of a few hours. 

On other exchanges, copper in New York advanced 0.6% and futures in Shanghai were steady.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
KPMG admits to misleading UK watchdog
News
2.
VW bets on EVs for return to growth in China
News
3.
Big push to ensure success of India’s record IPO
News
4.
Power outage shuts down London Metal Exchange
News
5.
Fed’s Richard Clarida resigns after trading ...
News

Related Articles

Dubai is growing on the back of smuggled African gold

Companies

EU to extend banks’ access to London clearing houses beyond June 2022

World / Europe

Funds still wary of shorting super-tight copper market

Companies

Uncertainty bugs brokers as they return to London’s metals Ring

World / Europe

Chinese aluminium smelters vow to stabilise supply amid price surge

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.