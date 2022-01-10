TSMC reports sixth quarter of record sales on unrelenting demand for chips

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) reported a sixth straight quarter of record sales, buoyed by unrelenting demand by Apple and other customers for chips produced by the world’s largest foundry.

Revenue for the December quarter jumped 21% to NT$438.2- billion ($15.8bn), according to monthly figures released by TSMC Monday. That compared with the NT$436.2bn consensus estimate and the company’s own forecast of sales of as much as $15.7bn.

A linchpin in the global supply chain, TSMC produces the chips that go into everything from the latest iPhones to cars from the world’s top automakers. With the global semiconductor shortage showing no signs of abating, Asia’s most valuable company has been running in high gear for the past year, driving the chipmaker to invest heavily in new fabs and manufacturing lines to meet customer demand.

“Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing may report 4Q revenue above $15.6bn, a new record for quarterly sales and at high end of its $15.4-$15.7bn guidance, we believe,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Charles Shum. “This is supported by a larger sales mix of its most advanced 5-nanometer (nm) node process amid strong demand for smartphone and high performance computer chips.