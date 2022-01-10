News

Fed’s Richard Clarida resigns after trading scandal

Vice-chair to leave earlier after revelation he sold at least $1m of shares in a US stock fund in February 2020

10 January 2022 - 23:57 Craig Torres
Federal Reserve vice-chair Richard Clarida. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Federal Reserve vice-chair Richard Clarida intends to resign from the board of governors on January 14, two weeks before his term is due to expire. 

Clarida’s unexpected early departure follows the revelation last week that he had sold at least $1m of shares in a US stock fund in February 2020 before buying a similar amount of the same fund a few days later on the eve of a major central bank announcement, according to an amended financial disclosure.

While the purchase transaction was previously disclosed, the sale of the fund shares was first included in an amended financial-disclosure form filed with the government in December. The New York Times first reported the latest filing.

“Rich’s contributions to our monetary policy deliberations, and his leadership of the Fed’s first-ever public review of our monetary policy framework, will leave a lasting impact in the field of central banking,” chair Jerome Powell said in a statement on Monday.  

Clarida has been a member of the board and vice-chair since September 17 2018. President Joe Biden has nominated Fed governor Lael Brainard to succeed Clarida. The Senate banking committee will hold a hearing on her nomination on Thursday, two days after Powell appears before the panel to discuss his nomination for a second term as chair.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

FOMC stresses Fed should be ready to adjust pace of taper

Officials highlight need for flexibility in scaling back  bond-buying programme as well as the timing of interest-rate increases
News
1 month ago

White House says Biden has confidence in Fed’s Powell after ethics scandal

Senator Elizabeth Warren says Federal Reserve chair ‘failed as a leader’ following revelations about unusual trading by Fed officials
World
3 months ago

Fed vice-chair Richard Clarida expects rate hike in early 2023

The US economy is making progress towards goals and Clarida expects taper announcement later in 2021
World
5 months ago

BLOOMBERG OPINION: Fed’s ‘nothing to see here’ messaging must change

Officials are refusing to shed light on plans to tackle inflation
Opinion
7 months ago
