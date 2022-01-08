Vaccine sceptics slammed across Europe as Omicron spreads

On Saturday, several thousand people joined marches across France to protest against restrictions for the non-vaccinated, brandishing placards denouncing Macron’s choice of language and his government’s latest efforts to tighten rules. According to local press reports, the protests were mainly peaceful though police fired teargas amid minor clashes in Paris.

France is toughening restrictions on those without inoculations, looking to put in place a vaccine pass to access bars and restaurants, or even to travel by train.

Neighbouring Italy on Wednesday made shots compulsory for people over 50, though the fine of €100 for non-compliance has been kept deliberately low.

In Austria, the unvaccinated are barred from most areas of life, including non-essential shopping, hotels and restaurants, though enforcement is spotty. The country also wants to make vaccines mandatory for everyone from February, though implementation may be delayed.

Thousands marched in Vienna on Saturday against the restrictions and upcoming mandate, resuming weekly protests seen before the holidays. Banners included ones that urged “Have the courage to use your own judgment”.

Meanwhile, a number of businesses in Austria have closed voluntarily due to high Covid-19 cases as the Omicron variant spreads.

Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, is already in what some officials have termed a “lockdown of the unvaccinated”, with limits on access to theatres and other leisure activities.

On Friday, authorities created an even bigger hurdle, requiring negative tests at restaurants and non-essential stores for fully vaccinated people. Only those who’ve had boosters get no-hassle access.

“Anyone who hasn’t been immunised is endangering themselves,” Scholz said.

The controversy over such measures found a new global flashpoint when world tennis No 1 Novak Djokovic — a vocal vaccine-mandate critic — was denied entry to Australia. That followed anger over a decision to grant the Serbian player an exemption to play in the Australian Open without proof of vaccination.

European governments — unable to halt, or even slow, the spread of infections — are zeroing in on the unvaccinated as part of efforts to protect their health services from being swamped.

While vaccines don’t completely stop transmission, research suggests they reduce the chance of severe symptoms from Omicron. That should mean less pressure on hospitals, and especially intensive care units.

Data in the UK show a far higher hospitalisation rate among those who haven’t had a vaccine.

While Johnson has said he favours a voluntary approach to vaccinations, his frustration with anti-vaxxers has boiled over.

“I want to say to the anti-vax campaigners, the people who are putting this mumbo jumbo on social media, they are completely wrong,” he said. Given the “tragedy” going on, “it’s time that I and government call them out on what they’re doing,” he said.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com