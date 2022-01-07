Germany set to tighten up in the face of Covid surge

Germany is poised to tighten restrictions on access to restaurants and cafes in an effort to keep the rapidly spreading Omicron strain of the coronavirus in check.

In a video call later on Friday, Chancellor Olaf Scholz and regional leaders are expected to agree that people who are vaccinated or recovered will still have to provide a negative test. They’re seeking to tackle the latest surge in infections without resorting to sweeping lockdown measures like shuttering businesses and schools.

“Gastronomy is a problem as you often sit for hours without a mask,” health minster Karl Lauterbach said late on Thursday in an interview with RTL television. “We have to reduce contact even further.”

People who have had a booster shot would be exempt from the testing requirement, which is to take effect by January 15, according to draft proposals circulating in the German media.

Germany’s Covid infections have been rising rapidly in recent days, though the country has yet to experience the dramatic, Omicron-fuelled surge seen in countries like Britain, France and Ireland.

Officials are also considering allowing people to test out of quarantine after seven days instead of the current 14 days to avert staff shortages in critical services, according to draft proposals cited in the German media. People with a booster shot would be exempt from having to isolate.

The seven-day incidence rate per 100,000 people declined through most of December but has since risen back above 300, according to the latest data from the RKI public health institute. It’s still well short of a peak above 450 reached in late November, and pressure on intensive care units has eased considerably since then.