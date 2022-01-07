GameStop shares turbocharged by its pursuit of NFTs

It was just a matter of time before the turbocharged worlds of meme stock and crypto trading collided in a burst of speculative frenzy.

News that GameStop, which became emblematic of 2021’s turbulent year of retail investing, is getting into the business of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) sent the stock soaring about 30% in extended trading. The jump followed a sharp retreat since late November.

NFTs emerged as the hottest commodity of the crypto universe last year as prices for some digital artworks spiralled into the millions of dollars and celebrities and athletes flocked to the asset class. GameStop’s flirtation with crypto follows that of fellow Reddit crowd darling AMC Entertainment Holdings, which announced in November that it’s contemplating issuing its own cryptocurrency.

Getting into the NFT trade would mark the latest pivot for chair Ryan Cohen, whose push to reinvent the brick-and-mortar video games seller into a digital-first retailer sparked a fervour for the stock last year, triggering large losses for hedge funds that were short the shares.

“The market loves the decision. The struggling company has bought some time by dangling NFTs in front of investors,” said Tokyo-based games industry analyst Serkan Toto.

“However, I am very sceptical if GameStop can make it on its own. The company definitely needs partners to compete with the likes of OpenSea and get video game companies to co-operate.”