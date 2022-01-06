Where should you seek shelter from global market storm?

European stocks are a good place to seek shelter from the higher rates-fuelled global equity rout, according to strategists at Goldman Sachs.

“Rising rates should favour European equity given the greater share of shorter-duration and rate-sensitive sectors in the index,” strategists led by Sharon Bell wrote in a note on Thursday. Europe also differs from the US “in that valuations for much of the market do not look particularly stretched versus past multiples,” they said.

A global market rout started in the US on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signalled interest-rate hikes may be more aggressive than many had expected. Technology shares — valued on future growth expectations — saw particularly intense selling because of elevated valuations.

Moves for European markets have been muted compared to those in the US and Asia, with the benchmark Stoxx 600 index falling as much as 1.6% in early trading on Thursday before paring declines. The gauge is still in positive territory — up 0.2% — in 2022, while the S&P 500 has dropped 1.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq is down 3.4% so far in 2022.