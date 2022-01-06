HSBC’s Asian clients lead the rush into alternative investments

HSBC Holdings’ private bank raised a record of about $3.2bn for alternative investments from its clients globally in 2021, a jump of nearly 40% from the previous year, as the wealthy look to escape volatility and diversify their portfolios.

Clients in Asia, where HSBC is targeting wealth management as a growth engine, added $1.9bn for alternative investments, while Europe, the Middle East and Africa saw $1.3bn in inflows, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.

The increase was driven by “continued momentum” in hedge funds and private markets where clients in Asia more than doubled their aggregate commitments, HSBC, Europe’s largest bank, said in the statement.

Rich Asians are pouring money at a record pace into alternative assets through private banks and high-end investment firms to escape low interest rates and volatile listed markets. The haul at JPMorgan Chase’s private banking arm from Asian clients more than doubled last year to a record high.

HSBC’s private bank offers alternative investments including hedge funds, private markets and real estate, in partnership with HSBC Asset Management’s alternatives team.

Lavanya Chari, global head of investments & wealth solutions, said the bank aims to “broaden our alternative investments offering to also meet the long-term investment demands of our personal banking and premier customers, while improving solutions” for ultra-high net worth clients.

