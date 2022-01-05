Tech shares unsettled as Tencent steps back from Singapore investment

China’s tech stocks fell again on Wednesday as firms backed by Tencent Holdings came under pressure after it pared investment in the sector for a second time in two weeks.

The Hang Seng tech index fell as much as 4% — the most since September — in a third day of declines, with overnight weakness in US peers also weighing on the price. The gauge is set for the lowest close since its inception in July 2020 with Tencent investees Bilibili, Meituan and JD.com among the biggest losers.

The Chinese tech giant cut its stake in Singapore’s Sea Ltd on Tuesday — selling $3bn of shares — sparking concerns of similar actions at other firms amid Beijing’s regulatory crackdown. China’s US-listed tech shares fell overnight amid a broad sell-off in the sector, with traders worried about the rise in treasury yields putting pressure on stocks with extended valuations.

Tencent’s move is aiding expectations that the firm and its rivals may pare holdings as Beijing punishes the country’s tech giants for anticompetitive behaviour, including maintaining closed ecosystems that favour certain firms at the expense of others. Last month the company said it plans to distribute more than $16bn of JD.com’s shares as a one-time dividend.

“China’s anti-monopoly rules and regulators’ concerns about data privacy as well as web security may lead to more divestment in the country’s internet space in the coming months,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Cecilia Chan wrote in a note.