Japan slams North Korea’s latest missile launch

North Korea appears to have launched its first ballistic missile in about two months, just days after leader Kim Jong Un indicated that returning to stalled nuclear talks with the US was a low priority for him this year.

North Korea fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile from land into waters off its east coast on Wednesday, South Korea’s military said. The missile flew about 500km on a normal trajectory and landed in waters outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone, officials in Tokyo said. The flight path suggests North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called the launch “extremely regrettable” and said his government would step up surveillance. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

South Korea’s presidential national security council convened and said in a statement it was “concerned” about the launch. The group called on North Korea to resume nuclear negotiations, which it said would help “resolve the current strain on inter-Korean relations”.

North Korea’s last major test came in October, when it said it test-fired a new type of ballistic missile from one of its submarines — a move that potentially reduces the time the US and allied forces in the region would be able to deploy interceptors in the case of an actual attack.

The latest test-firing provided a reminder to President Joe Biden that Kim’s nuclear arsenal remains among the US’s biggest foreign policy challenges. Pyongyang has given a cold shoulder to Washington’s invitation to return to the bargaining table and last year accused the Biden administration of being “engrossed in confrontation despite its lip-service to dialogue”.