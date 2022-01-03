Fraudster Elizabeth Holmes faces up to 20 years in prison

Elizabeth Holmes has been found guilty of criminal fraud for her role in building blood-testing start-up Theranos into a $9bn company that collapsed in scandal.

A jury in San Jose, California, returned the verdict after hearing three months of testimony that was often technical, heavily contested and, from Holmes herself, shocking. The 37-year-old faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, though she’ll probably get far less than that. Holmes is also likely to appeal her conviction and any sentence she gets.

Holmes stayed perfectly still and upright while the verdict was read. She looked directly at the jurors as they were polled by the judge to determine if the verdict matched their conclusions. There was little reaction in the courtroom to the verdict, beyond the sound of fluttering of keyboards from the media. Holmes’s partner, her mother and father sat still in the front row.

Holmes was convicted of four out of 11 counts of conspiracy and wire fraud and acquitted of four counts. The jury didn’t reach a verdict on three of the counts. Holmes was found not guilty of all charges pertaining to defrauding patients.

“The jurors in this 15-week trial navigated a complex case amid a pandemic and scheduling obstacles,” Stephanie Hinds of the US attorney’s office in San Francisco said in a statement. “The guilty verdicts in this case reflect Ms Holmes’s culpability in this large-scale investor fraud and she must now face sentencing for her crimes.”

Holmes’s fall from celebrity CEO to convicted felon marks one of the most dramatic descents in Silicon Valley history. After deliberating for seven full days, jurors agreed on Monday with prosecutors that Holmes lied to investors over several years about the accuracy and capabilities of Theranos blood analysers.

A parade of witnesses told jurors they were gravely misled by the Stanford University dropout-turned-entrepreneur. They ranged from executives at Walgreens and Safeway to James Mattis, the former US secretary of defence who served on the Theranos board, as well as advisers to investors who poured hundreds of millions of dollars into the company.

The panel of eight men and four women also heard colourful accounts from several Theranos employees about the company’s lab taking dangerous shortcuts to conceal shortcomings with the analysers, and from patients who recounted receiving inaccurate test results that left them anxious about their health.

As was the case with the fate of Theranos itself, Holmes’s defence was tethered to her charisma and credibility. She made the risky decision, unusual in white-collar criminal cases, to testify in her own defence.

The move gave Holmes the final voice in the long trial and served to dampen the testimony of dozens of government witnesses before her but also forced her to make uncomfortable admissions during a gruelling cross-examination.