News

End of the road for much-loved BlackBerry’s original devices

January 4 marks the cut-off date for the original operating system, but TCL devices will be supported until August

04 January 2022 - 14:17 Vlad Savov
BlackBerry devices running the original operating system and services will no longer be supported after January 4. Picture: BLOOMBERG
BlackBerry devices running the original operating system and services will no longer be supported after January 4. Picture: BLOOMBERG

BlackBerry devices running the original operating system and services will no longer be supported after January 4, marking the end of an era for the storied device that catapulted work into the mobile era.

Ontario-based BlackBerry — the company formerly known as Research In Motion whose signature handset in the 1990s came to embody working on the move — said handsets running its in-house software “will no longer be expected to reliably function” after Tuesday.

The move, first announced in 2020, effectively kills off a line-up that remains popular to this day in parts of the world for its reliability and security. BlackBerry devices and their physical keyboards were once the go-to mobile device both for professionals keeping up with email and younger people messaging on its proprietary platform. The company’s appeal waned as Apple’s iPhone and a slew of Android handsets with larger displays, better graphics and wider app offerings took over the market over the past decade.

The Canadian company stopped making its own smartphones in 2016, shifting to a software-only business and licensing its brand and services to TCL Communication Technology Holdings, which continued to release devices until its deal ran out in 2020. The TCL devices were powered by Alphabet’s Android OS and will be supported until August. 

Yet nostalgia for the BlackBerry name made it one of the meme stocks of 2021, triggering a massive spike in its share price in January before a similarly steep decline. 

“These devices will lack the ability to receive over the air provisioning updates and, as such, this functionality will no longer be expected to reliably function, including for data, phone calls, SMS and 9-1-1 functionality,” the company wrote. “Applications will also have limited functionality.”

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Samsung names new co-CEOs after merging two divisions

Two co-CEOs, instead of three, will lead the firm as it pivots on its mobile and consumer electronics divisions
Companies
4 weeks ago

Xiaomi’s quarterly sales growth sputters on supply shocks and growing competition

Chinese giant loses ground to Apple as smartphone shipments fall
News
1 month ago

Dutch regulator to keep tabs on investors’ behaviour with trading apps

After a jump in the number of do-it-yourself investors, about a third show signs of poor practices
Companies
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
CDC cuts Pfizer booster interval to five months
News
2.
End of the road for much-loved BlackBerry’s ...
News
3.
Credit Suisse chases high-flying Saudi prince ...
News
4.
China wants nuclear powers to also focus on AI ...
News
5.
China’s anti-graft blitz topples at least 24 ...
News

Related Articles

Apple’s share price target still rising as $3-trillion valuation looms

News

Hold the phone, LG makes a smart move

News & Fox / Digital

The day the music died

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.