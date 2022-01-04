News

CDC cuts Pfizer booster interval to five months

04 January 2022 - 17:32 Robert Langreth
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that people get a Pfizer booster shot five months after their first two jabs. Picture: BLOOMBERG
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended that people get a booster shot with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine five months after their first two shots, shortening the interval from the previous six-month regimen.

The new recommendation comes one day after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changed its emergency authorisation for the shot to reflect a shorter dosing interval for the booster. 

“Following the FDA’s authorisations, today’s recommendations ensure people are able to get a boost of protection in the face of omicron and increasing cases across the country,” CDC director Rochelle Walensky said.

The move also comes one day before a meeting of the CDC’s advisory committee on immunisation practices, which is expected to discuss recommending boosters for 12-to-15-year-olds with the Pfizer shot.

The dosing interval for the Moderna booster remains unchanged at six months after the first two shots. 

Bloomberg.

